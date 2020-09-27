1/1
Robert "Bob" Beaulieu
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
Robert (Bob) Beaulieu, aged 85, passed peacefully on Sept. 16, 2020.

He leaves behind his wife Pauline, daughters Michele Connor, Dominique Beaulieu, and Louise Jones and her husband, Clark; grandchildren, Bradford, Jennica, and Jessica; great-grandchildren, Ashland and Nevaeh; brothers, Alfred and his wife Addie, and Donald and his wife, Carolyn; and nieces, Denise and Celeste. He is predeceased by his brother, Ernest.

Services will be held at St. Frances Xavier Cemetery on Oct. 3 at 10 a.m.; COVID protocols will be followed. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer's Association.



Published in Union Leader on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Service
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
