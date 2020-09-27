Robert (Bob) Beaulieu, aged 85, passed peacefully on Sept. 16, 2020.
He leaves behind his wife Pauline, daughters Michele Connor, Dominique Beaulieu, and Louise Jones and her husband, Clark; grandchildren, Bradford, Jennica, and Jessica; great-grandchildren, Ashland and Nevaeh; brothers, Alfred and his wife Addie, and Donald and his wife, Carolyn; and nieces, Denise and Celeste. He is predeceased by his brother, Ernest.
Services will be held at St. Frances Xavier Cemetery on Oct. 3 at 10 a.m.; COVID protocols will be followed. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to the American Heart Association
or the Alzheimer's Association
.