Robert "Bob" Bergeron (1952 - 2019)
Service Information
Peaslee Funeral Homes
Multiple Locations, NH
03835
(603)-755-3535
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
at his sister's home
95 New Bow Lake Road
Barrington, NH
Obituary
ALTON - Robert "Bob" Bergeron, 67, of Alton, died on May 22, 2019.

Born Jan. 29, 1952, in Winchester, Mass., Bob grew up in Cambridge, Mass., summered at Governors Lake in Raymond, where he met his wife "Vickie" of 47 years, lived in Derry and Salem, and resided in Alton the past 27 years.

He was president and founder of Land & Sea, Inc. of Concord.

Bob was trailmaster for 27 years with the Mt. Major Snowmobile Club. He loved to make the trails, work on them and ride them. An avid snowmobiler, he loved anything that has a motor and goes fast - cars, boats.

Family members include his wife, Virginia "Vickie" Bergeron; their son, Peter S. Bergeron and wife Caroline; his two grandchildren, Kyle and Kaitlyn; four sisters, Diane and husband James Voss, Janet and husband Peter Johnson, Ellen and husband Chris Larocca, and Nancy and husband Mike Collins; a sister-in-law Holly and husband Phillip Lafond; two brothers-in-law, Russell and wife Diane Zenor, and Scott and wife Wendy Zenor; an aunt, Jean Phipps; an uncle, Richard and wife Mary Jean Ebens; and nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 9, in his sister's home at 95 New Bow Lake Road in Barrington from noon on. Family and friends are welcome.

Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Major Snowmobile Club, P.O. Box 208, Alton Bay, N.H. 03810.

Cremation care by Peaslee Alton Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 28, 2019
