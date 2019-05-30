Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Bourassa. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Robert Bourassa, 72, of Manchester, died May 25, 2019, in The Elms Center after a lengthy battle with cancer.



Born on Jan. 13, 1947, in Manchester, he was the son of Adrien and Rita (Richard) Bourassa. He was a longtime Manchester resident.



Bob was an avid fan of most local sports. In addition, he enjoyed playing chess.



Family members include his sisters, Janet (Bourassa) Larochelle, Claire (Bourassa) Dagher, and Lorraine (Bourassa) Durant; his brothers, Richard Bourassa and Raymond Bourassa; and nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by a sister, Doris Bourassa.



.



SERVICES: There are no services.



A Mass will be said in his memory.



Interment will take place in Mt. Calvary Mausoleum, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.



The family would like to extend a warm and heartfelt thank you to all of the many people at The Elms Center who took great care of him.



Memorial donations may be made to The Elms Center, 71 Elm St., Milford, N.H. 03055.

