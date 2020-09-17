Robert Brady (Rob) Heenan died on September 15 at New England Sinai Hospital in Stoughton, MA after a long battle with Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis.
He is survived by his parents Bill and Cindy Heenan of Derry, NH, his brother Eric Heenan and his wife Angela of Londonderry, NH and his sister Pam Heenan of Chelsea, MA. He is also survived by his two nephews, Will and Drew Heenan of Londonderry.
Rob was born on September 24, 1969 in Landstuhl, Germany while his father was serving in the Army. He was a graduate of Pinkerton Academy in Derry, NH in 1987 and went on to The University of New Hampshire where he received a degree in English/Journalism in 1991.
Rob grew up with a love of two things: sports and newspapers. He played baseball and hockey, but had a love for all sports. One of his favorite pastimes was reading the Sunday sports pages (usually out loud). After UNH, he began his career in the newspaper business as a reporter and, eventually, editor of various newspapers around New England. His career led him to working for the United States Tennis Association based in Denver, Colorado where his passion for tennis, writing and the outdoors were all combined. Upon his MS diagnosis, he moved back home to New Hampshire where he took on his new role as "Uncle Rob".
Following cremation, a private service will be held for the family. The Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 9189, Washington DC 20090-1891. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com