NEW BOSTON - Robert C. Beausoleil, 83, of New Boston, died peacefully on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in his home.



Born in Manchester on Sept. 6, 1936, he was the son of the late Antonio and Jeanette (Martineau) Beausoleil. He grew up in Manchester, and raised his family there before moving to New Boston.



Before retiring, Robert was a builder and dealer for Katahdin Cedar Log Homes, and a long-standing member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local 17.



Robert was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt and fish, ride his horses and spend every moment he could sailing or ice skating at his beloved camp in Francestown. In the summers you could often find him tending his gardens and fruit orchard at his farm in New Boston. He was a member of the New Hampshire Governor's Horse Guard and a Civil War re-enactor with the 1st New Hampshire Volunteer Cavalry. Robert loved the ocean and dreamed of sailing the East Coast.



He was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Janet T. (St. Laurent) Beausoleil who died in March 2009.



Family members include his fiancee, Lisa Johnston; his daughter, Judith Beausoleil-Stonner, his two sons, Robert Beausoleil and John Beausoleil; and his two granddaughters, Sarah DePasquale and Samantha Redmond.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours or services planned at this time.



Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium is in charge of arrangements.



