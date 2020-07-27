Pembroke - Robert Clifford Jarvis, 76, of Pembroke, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Catholic Medical Center in Manchester after an extended illness with his wife by his side. He was born in Pontiac, MI December 8, 1943, a son of the late Clifford and Frances (Klumfoot) Jarvis. Bob and his devoted wife, Marisa (Squires) Jarvis, shared 26 years of wonderful marriage together.
Bob was raised in Michigan and enlisted in the United States Navy upon graduation from high school. After honorably serving his country for over 10 years, Bob lived in a number of locations before marrying Marisa and settling in Pembroke. He had worked for Osram-Sylvania for 15 years before retiring in 2010.
A hard-working man, Bob could fix anything and he particularly liked repairing old Coleman Lanterns. He also enjoyed photography and taking pictures of his beloved Marisa as she ran in many road races. He was a compassionate and caring man whose love for his wife Marisa was obvious and reflected in his eyes. He was most proud of being sober for over 31 years and for quitting smoking.
In addition to his wife Marisa, Bob is survived by his sons, Nate Jarvis and his wife Lisa and Matt Jarvis all of Maine and his grandchildren Emily and Allison.
Bob was predeceased by his brother Ron Jarvis and his sister Nancy Jarvis.
Visiting hours will be from 2 to 4 PM on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home - Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Visitors should be aware that a limited number of people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, social distancing must be practiced and masks will be required. Burial will be at 10 AM on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in the NH State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the folks in the Intensive Care Unit at CMC for their care and attention paid to Bob in his last days. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com
to view Bob's memorial website, sign his tribute wall or for directions.