LOUDON - Robert C. "Bob" Mossman, 63, of Loudon, passed away unexpectedly to be with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.



Born on Feb. 25, 1956, in Cambridge, Mass., he was the son of the late Charles R. Mossman and Mary Ann (Donovan) Ainsworth. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Kevin Mossman.



Bob was a hard worker who had a knack for conversation. Everyone knew him for his generous nature. He was the proud owner of Interstate Concrete, a company that he nurtured and grew from the ground up. Throughout his life he was involved in several business ventures. Bob had a passion for antique cars, specifically Thunderbirds and Volkswagens; at times he was seen driving through town in his favorite '66 white Thunderbird. He also enjoyed snowmobiling, motorcycle riding, mentoring people, and was known for his amazing barbequing abilities.



Family members include his devoted wife of 43 years, Karen (Connolly) Mossman of Loudon; his daughters, Krysten Mossman of Medway, Mass., and Keri Mossman and her fiance, Matt Fazzino of Wareham, Mass.; his granddaughter, Arianna Janosz, who affectionately referred to him as "Ride"; his sister, Charlene Farley of Peabody, Mass.; his mother-in-law, Claire Connolly of Manchester; his brother-in-law, Michael Connolly and his wife Pat of Michigan; his sister-in-law, Barbara Connolly of California; and nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Aug. 18, at 4 p.m. in Grace Capital Church, 542 Pembroke St., Pembroke.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New England Recovery and Wellness, 81 Hall St., Concord, N.H. 03301.



Petit-Roan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



