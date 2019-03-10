Obituary Guest Book View Sign More Photos View all 2 photos

Robert C. Palmer Jr., 61, of Manchester rode to his next adventure on March 3, 2019 leaving us all in the dust.



Robb was educated in Epsom, NH and attended Pembroke Academy, leaving to protect us with the US Navy Seabees, which he was very proud of. His life was filled with mechanic logic and he was able to diagnose any mechanical problem within the blink of an eye. He worked as a mechanic at Weaver Bros. Construction for 17 years. A true friend to many, Robb was a member of the Deerhead Sportsmen's Club, Getaway, American Legion Post #37, and the NRA as a firm believer in his Second Amendment rights. He had a strong devotion to General Hospital daily and from 2pm to 3pm he was not to be bothered. His passions included hunting, riding his motorcycle and four wheelers, cruising in his beloved truck, wrestling, and terrorizing his family and friends. Anyone who knew him will never forget his belly laughs and his bear hugs.



Robb is survived by his loving wife, Melody; his nephew, Joshua Marceau and niece, Katie Bourassa and their families; his dear friend, Marty Bowden; and many friends world-wide. He also leaves behind his daughters, Valerie Costa, Jennifer Palmer, and Sheena Trott; 7 grandchildren, Ariana, Caidence, Norman, Shane, Anthony, Kendal, and Nathan all of RI; sisters, Karen Reese and Linda Stevenson; brothers, Kevin and Scott Palmer; nephews, Michael Palmer, Ian Reese, Shawn Reese, and Benjamin Heald; nieces, Tricia Kent and Sarah Heald; many cousins, including two very special cousins, Skip and Bob; and his mother, Jacqueline Palmer. He was predeceased by his father, Robert C. Palmer Sr.



Family and friends are invited to gather Wednesday, March 13th 4:00-6:00pm at the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 243 Hanover Street in Manchester. A memorial service will begin at 6:00 in the funeral home chapel and a Celebration of Life will follow at the Deerhead Sportsmen's Club, 314 Londonderry Turnpike in Hooksett. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NH Fish & Game Hunter Education Program, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH 03301. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information, please go to







243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

603-622-1800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 10, 2019

