Kim and Brad,
The saying below has helped me and hope it will help you with this loss.
He was a pleasure to know.
Remember him with smiles and laughter, that's how he will remember you. If you can only remember him with tears, then don't remember him at all.
Marcia Trombly and family
Our Dad, Robert Charles Sturtevant Sr., age 91, slipped away from us to be with Mom on Wednesday, May 27 at his home in Auburn, NH.
Dad was born March 28, 1929 in Lowell, MA, to Muriel Fulton Sturtevant and Augustus Sturtevant, and he was nine years old when they moved to Manchester, NH.
Dad joined the N.H. Air National Guard in 1947. After graduating from A and E school he became, in 1953, a full time technician on the flight line, first at Grenier Field and then at Pease Air Base.
He loved working on the aircraft and the loved being in the Air Guard. After proudly serving for 38 years he retired in 1986 as Field Maintenance Superintendent with the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. Dad was very proud of his service and spoke of those years often. Dad was also a Volunteer Fireman in Auburn for many years.
In 1950 Dad met and married the love of his life, Dorothy Bargiel. They shared 60 years of marriage, only parting with her death in 2010- he missed her every day. In 1956 they moved to Auburn and settled in to raise their growing family.
Dad worked hard all his life but always had time for family and friends. Affectionately known as "Bingo Bob" for his love of scratch tickets, Dad loved competition in all its forms. Family Saturday Night cards were legendary for their boisterous, enthusiastic, and loud games.
Dad will be remembered for many things; his devotion to his family, his love of jokes (good and bad), his famous phrases, and his ability to be a friend to anyone. For us, he will be remembered as a wonderful, caring, and giving father, and he will be missed.
In addition to Mom, Dad was predeceased by a special sister-in-law Shirley Bargiel, a son-in-law Stew Flam, a sister Evelyn Kirste, and a brother Donald Sturtevant. He is survived by 4 children; Kathi and her husband Roger Myers, Karen Flam, Kim and her husband Brad Sargent, and Robert Sturtevant Jr and his wife Pat. He is also survived by seven grandchildren; Chris Pellitier, Robert Sturtevant III, Roy Sargent, Katie Myers Powell, Jessica Flam, Emily Flam, and Molly Flam, three great-grandchildren; Emmett Pellitier, Landon Sturtevant, and Cora Sturtevant, and two very special nephews Al Bargiel and Donald Beland.
A private ceremony will be held at St. Hedwig's, and a memorial will be held at a later date by McHugh Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 3, 2020.