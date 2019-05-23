LANCASTER / DURHAM - Robert D. Calamari, 86, of Durham, who practiced law in New Hampshire for more than 50 years, died on May 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in New York City on July 15, 1932, he was the son of Andrew and Mary Calamari.
He earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Fordham College and a doctor of jurisprudence degree from Fordham University School of Law, where he met his wife, Rita, with whom he practiced law for many years in Lancaster. After their retirement, they resided in Durham.
During the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps.
Throughout his years of practice, he served as county attorney of Coos County and as federal magistrate for the Northern District of New Hampshire, as well as on many boards and commissions at the state and local levels.
He was predeceased by his parents; a brother, Andrew Calamari Jr.; and a sister, Margaret.
Family members include his wife of 59 years, Rita; a son, Robert Calamari Jr. and his wife Brenda; and a granddaughter, Marissa of Lynnfield, Mass.
He will be remembered for his loving heart and generous spirit. To know him was to love him.
.
SERVICES: A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, June 1, at 10 a.m. from the Church of St. Thomas More, 6 Madbury Road, Durham. Burial will follow with military honors in the Durham Cemetery.
A reception for family and friends will follow at the Three Chimneys Inn, 17 Newmarket Road, Durham.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cardinal Hayes High School "Cardinal & Gold Fund," 650 Grand Concourse, Bronx, N.Y. 10451.
Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road, Route 108, Newmarket, is in charge of arrangements.
Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Union Leader on May 23, 2019