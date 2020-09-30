Robert D. Plaisance, 86, of Goffstown, NH died on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home.
Bob was born on June 9, 1934 in Manchester, NH, son of the late Hilarion and Lumina (Descoteaux) Plaisance. He was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Therese, along with his seven siblings. He was a veteran of the United States Navy during the Korean War.
Bob was employed at First National Stores for 32 years and later worked at Hermsdorf Manufacturing for 11 years.
He was a member of Jutras Post 43 and The Legion of 1000 Men.
Bob enjoyed baseball and was an avid New York Yankees fan.
Members of his family include his son, Walter and his wife Diane of Manchester, NH; his daughter Denise and her husband Jeff of Goffstown, NH; and his son Michael and girlfriend
Marti of Holyoke, MA; grandchildren Nicole, Joe, Scott and Bobby and great grandchildren Jack, Mia and Brecken, several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at St. Catherine Church, in Manchester on Saturday, November 28, 2020, 11:00 am. Encryptment will take place at Mt. Calvary Mausoleum, in Manchester.
Please note current restrictions limiting church capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
It has been suggested that those who wish may make memorial donations to Liberty House, 221 Orange Street, Manchester, NH 03104, in memory of Mr. Plaisance.
The family would like to thank the Hillsborough County Nursing Home for the wonderful, compassionate care they gave to our Dad.
