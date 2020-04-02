Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert D. Wellington. View Sign Service Information Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 (603)-673-1422 Send Flowers Obituary

On March 29, 2020, Robert "Bob" Dwight Wellington, 65, of Hooksett, NH gave his last "Wellington thumbs up" to the world.



Bob was born on April 18, 1954, to Frederick and Jeanette Wellington in Newark, New Jersey. Bob spent his childhood reading comic books, sci-fi novels, excelling academically and preparing for his future worldwide domination of dairy economics. Bob received his Bachelor and Master's Degrees in Agricultural Economics from Rutgers University, where he also taught. After college, Bob worked for the Milk Market Administrator's Officer in New York City for 11 years as the Chief of Research and Senior Economist.



In 1980, Bob married his first wife and had three sons, Jonathan, Christopher and Geoffrey. Bob made a valiant effort to coach soccer and other sports. None of his children went on to become scholarship athletes as he had hoped but he loved them with all his heart nonetheless.



In 1989, Bob and his family moved to Bedford, NH and Bob begin his 30-year career with Agri-Mark as the Senior Vice President of Economics, Communications and Legislative Affairs. Bob was a passionate advocate for local dairy farmers and a national leader on dairy issues and milk pricing. He was very proud of his work and well respected by his colleagues. Every Saturday Bob could be found in your local Market Basket scouring the dairy aisle to praise anyone that selected a Cabot product and kindly lecture those who chose differently. Bob was one of the few people in the world who understood how 2% milk was made and he would happily explain it to you for two hours when given the chance.



In 2000, Bob married the love of his life Angela and his family grew to include three stepchildren, Shara, Chad and Nikki. Bob loved spending time with his family, especially his seven grandchildren. He enjoyed hosting holiday parties with Angela at their house in Hooksett, spoiling his grandkids with gifts, leaving 20 minute voicemail messages and giving extravagant wedding presents like a carnival sized popcorn maker. Bob was happiest when being at home surrounded by his wife, family and dog, Mia.



Bob was funny, intelligent, caring and enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. His love, warmth and booming voice were felt...and heard by all those near and far. Bob was a great husband, father, grandfather, friend and colleague, and he will be truly missed by all those who loved him.



Bob is survived by his wife of 19 years, Angela Wellington of Hooksett; his mother-in-law Shirley Lavallee of Amherst, his brother Richie and wife Suzanne of New Jersey, his sons, Jon Wellington and his wife Jenny of Deerfield; Chris Wellington and his wife, Maura of Manchester; and Geoff Wellington and his wife, Tara of Scottsdale, AZ; three stepchildren, Shara Proulx and her husband Greg of Pembroke; Chad Gagnon of Manchester; and Nikki Gagnon of Litchfield, and seven beautiful grandchildren: Haevyn, Falynn, Ivy, Roman, Rexford, Lily and Merrick. His greatest title in life was Poppy.



Funeral services are private and a celebration of Bob's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 and St Jude Children's Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Bob also wanted to remind everyone to support their local family-owned farms!

