Robert David Willamson 81, of Tilton and formerly of Manchester, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton after a period of failing health. He was born in Concord, NH on December 8, 1938 the son of the late Charles and Grace (Coulahan) Williamson.
Robert graduated Pembroke Academy in 1956 then he attended business college in California before enlisting into the United States Air Force serving from 1959 to 1961 (Aviation Cadet) stationed in Fort Worth Texas. Robert worked for New Hampshire Distributers in Concord New Hampshire as a truck Driver for many years. Robert enjoyed the outdoors fishing and deer hunting, he loved the ocean and going to the beach every summer with his family. Robert enjoyed baseball and football, his favorite teams were the Red Sox and the Patriots. Robert enjoyed being at the Veterans Home, he enjoyed going on outings to watch the Fisher Cats baseball games and to Smittys movie theater. Robert was always helping his fellow Veterans and staff whenever he could as he liked to keep busy and help people.
Robert is predeceased by his parents Charles and Grace Williamson of Pembroke NH; brothers Charles of Dunbarton NH, Arthur of Portland Indiana and his sisters Edith (Williamson) Murray of East Concord NH. Dorothy (Williamson) Corey of Concord NH and Harriet Louis Williamson of California.
Robert is survived by his three children, his son David Williamson of Epsom, NH; his daughters Sandra Cleveland (Scott) of Springfield, VT and Shannon Veil (Danny) of Concord, NH: his three grandchildren Ryan Bourrie of Concord NH, Jessica Veil of Concord, and Jennette Keniston of Manchester NH; Three great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, services will be held at a later date. Robert will be laid to rest in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. Those who wish may make donations in Robert's memory to Wounded Warriors
Project (woundedwarriorproject.org
Arrangements are entrusted to Petit-Roan Funeral Home, Pembroke, NH.
