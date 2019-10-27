Robert (Teak) Davis, 84, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home.
Born on July 26, 1935, in Candia, N.H., he is the son of Theodore and Phoebe (Southwick) Davis.
During his life Robert enjoyed camping on the mountain, family events and telling tall tales by the campfire.
He is survived by his partner Mattie Dubois and many loving brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A service will take place at the convenience of the family.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 27, 2019