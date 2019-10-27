Robert Davis (1935 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Davis.
Service Information
French and Rising Funeral Home
17 South Mast Street
Goffstown, NH
03045
(603)-497-4711
Obituary
Send Flowers

Robert (Teak) Davis, 84, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home.

Born on July 26, 1935, in Candia, N.H., he is the son of Theodore and Phoebe (Southwick) Davis.

During his life Robert enjoyed camping on the mountain, family events and telling tall tales by the campfire.

He is survived by his partner Mattie Dubois and many loving brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A service will take place at the convenience of the family.

For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details