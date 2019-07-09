Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Denis Levesque. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM Parish of the Transfiguration 107 Alsace Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Denis Levesque, 80, passed away on July 6, 2019. Born in St. Isidore, Quebec on June 21, 1939, he was son of the late Francois and Regina (Lacourse) Levesque. He enjoyed 57 years of marriage with Helene (Bouchard) Levesque.



Robert was raised and educated in Canada. In his younger years, he was a pitcher in a Canadian baseball league. He worked as a lumberjack for many years at both Lorden and Tappley Lumber companies, and completed his working career with Stonyfield Farms. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his friends playing tennis and pickleball and watching sports, especially his beloved Yankees. Robert was an avid vegetable gardener. For over 40 years, he sold Christmas trees on the West Side. Robert was a devoted husband, father and pepere who cherished time spent with his family, especially watching his grandchildren's concerts and sports games.



Robert leaves behind his wife, Helene Levesque; his daughter, Nancy Kelley, MD and her husband, Michael Kelley, MD and their children Matthew, Meghan and Sarah; his daughter, Linda Whitmore and her husband, James and their children Jacob and Samuel; his son, Richard Levesque and his partner Fran Appleby and his daughter Jennifer; his daughter, Diane Santomassimo and her husband Michael and their children Cody and Alexis; and his son, Daniel Levesque and his wife Carrie, and their children Anna, Chloe and Zacharie; as well as his brother, Jerome Levesque and his wife Claudette, as well as many nephews, nieces, extended family members and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by several siblings.



Robert's visitation will be at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 250 Coolidge Ave, Manchester on Wednesday, July 10th from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Parish of the Transfiguration, 107 Alsace Street, Manchester on Thursday, July 11th at 9:30am.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave, Suite 1100N, Bethesda, MD 20814



To view Robert's online tribute, send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit







