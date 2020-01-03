Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Doiron. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Alpine Club 175 Putnum St. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bob" Doiron, 61, of Manchester NH, died Thursday December 19, 2019. He was born on April 22, 1958 to the late Albert and Joan (Toll) Doiron.



At the age of 17 he joined the Airforce which took him to California for basic training. Upon his return he met and married his wife of 34 years, Ann (Perry) Doiron. They raised three daughters together Michelle, Jennifer, and Heather.



Bob worked for the state of NH for 20+ years and was a lifelong learner. He took night classes and continued his education to earn his bachelor's degree. His passion for naval and aviation history led to him amassing a personal library of hundreds of books on the subject. Bob always had a book with him wherever he went; a habit he has passed on to his daughter Jennifer.



In between all that he always made time for his family. Bob was a loving, caring man, always happy to play a prank on his wife, daughters, and grandchildren. He loved sharing the outdoors with them: hiking, camping and canoeing. He led his family on many outdoor day trips and vacations up and down the East Coast.



He is survived by his wife Ann Doiron, his daughters Michelle Johnson and husband Dennis, Jennifer Cleveland and husband Jeffrey, Heather Doiron and partner Andrew Linta. He is also survived by his sister Carol Desrosiers and husband Alan and several grandchildren, Anyssa & Alana Phaneuf, Collin Doiron, Isaac & Olivia Johnson, and Brandon & Isabel Linta.



Services: A celebration of life will be held for family & friends on Saturday January 18, 2020 at Alpine Club, 175 Putnum St. Manchester NH 03102 from 11am to 1pm.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bob's memory may be made to the USS Constitution Museum.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bob's memory may be made to the USS Constitution Museum.



