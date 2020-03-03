Robert D. Kelsey, 84 a resident of the New Hampshire Veterans Home since 2008, passed away on Sunday March 1, 2020 after a long illness. Robert was born in Quincy, MA on July 2, 1935, the son of the late Lawrence and Mary (Brown) Kelsey.
He was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving in Korea during the Korean Conflict from November 26, 1952 until his honorable discharge on June 20, 1956. Bob was employed as an Aviation Boatswain's Mate, before he retired in 1972. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion.
His surviving family includes his two brothers, William and John Kelsey.
According to Robert's wishes, there will be no calling hours held. A graveside committal service with military honors will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 3, 2020