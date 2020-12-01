LANCASTER - Robert Drysdale Todd, 93, of Summer Street, died at his home Tuesday evening, November 24, 2020 after a recent period of failing health.
Mr. Todd was born in Newark, NJ, on March 23, 1927, the son of Robert Drysdale Todd Sr. and Agnes Fenton (Young) Todd. In the 1920's his parents immigrated from Dundee, Scotland and Bob and his brother lived the American dream. Bob was a vigorous, congenial and optimistic man who loved both the air and the sea. In his youth he was an Eagle Scout, he also had 12 years of perfect attendance at Sunday School. During WWII he served on the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, the very same ship his brother would serve on four years later.
Bob was a graduate of the Polytechnic Institute of New York earning a B.S. degree as an electrical engineer. For 37 years Bob was employed with General Electric as an electrical engineer as well as a sales and maintenance representative. Aircraft sales required extensive travel, enabling Bob to see much of the world.
His naval service led him to becoming a volunteer with the US Coast Guard. He designed and flew kites and was an amateur musician, playing the organ and piano. He was a member and past president of the Rotary, member of the General Electric Elfun Society, served as Sunday School superintendent, and was a volunteer for various civic functions. He was a member of St. Paul's Church, Lancaster.
Surviving family members include his wife of 37 years, Judith Diane (Lohnes) Todd; stepchildren, Camilla Duarte, Littleton, NH and John Girgus, Derry, NH; his brother William Todd of Gainesville, GA; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and a nephew Steven Todd of Charlotte, NC.
Services are postponed until a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in his memory to St. Paul's Church, Lancaster, NH or the NH Food Bank, Lancaster Community Cupboard, 603-788-2734, 16 Church Street, Lancaster, Coos, 03584.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main Street, Lancaster. For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net
.