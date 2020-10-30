Robert Cleaves, 91, of Hampstead, NH passed away peacefully in SalemHaven Nursing Home, Salem, NH on Wednesday October 28, 2020 (surrounded by his loving family). He was born on November 29, 1929 in Augusta, ME, a son of the late Forrest Bumford and Ruth Mila Huff (Saucier) Cleaves. Robert attended the Maine school systems. He worked as a shoemaker in Lawrence up until his retirement. Robert enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing cards, cooking, Rockingham Park, camping, dancing and listening to music and sports.
He is survived by his six children Donna Boucher, Diane Stefanilo, Delores Stoehrer, Deborah Canfield, Brian Cleaves, and Mark Cleaves and their spouses, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Lorraine M. (Paradis) Cleaves on December 26, 2016.
There are no calling hours. Private graveside services will be held by the family at a later date in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Haverhill, MA. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com