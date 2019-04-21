Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Robert E. Ehrgott, 94, of Londonderry, N.H., died on Monday, April 15, due to complications from a tragic fall. He died peacefully in Elliot Hospital, Manchester, N.H., surrounded by his loving family.



He was born in Bethlehem, Pa., on July 18, 1924, a son of the late Elwood and Margaret (Marsh) Ehrgott. Robert proudly served his country as a U.S. Marine during



He established Bob's Tire Service in Nashua, N.H., in 1972. Bob owned and operated this business with his sons, Barry and Steven until the day of his accident.



He loved music, dancing, and golf. He performed in community productions in Londonderry in the 1970s and 80s. He retired at age 70 from the Londonderry Recreational Softball League, having played for the Kings. Bob had a wonderful sense of humor and was a master of practical jokes. Every Tuesday he would "hold court" with his best friends, Guy and Jim, at the Coach Stop Restaurant. He enjoyed hiking, reading, and vacationing in Maine and Cape Cod. But nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his family.



He is survived by four daughters, Karen Kendra (Michael), Barbara Thomas (Harry), Beth Galperin (Stephen), and Alison Paquette (Andrew); two sons, Barry Ehrgott (Mary Jane) and Steven Ehrgott (Nina); two stepsons, James Duval (Jennifer Ventress) and Rick Duval; a brother, Elwood Ehrgott; a sister, Shirley Leonard; fourteen grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



He is predeceased by his first wife, Rose Taylor Ehrgott, his second wife Mary Ann Ford (Duval) Ehrgott, brother Donald Ehrgott and stepson Michael Duval.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. in the Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry. A private burial service will be held the following morning. A Requiem Mass will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 12:30 p.m. at St. Jude Parish, 435 Mammoth Road, Londonderry. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to . To send a condolence or for more information, please visit





Robert E. Ehrgott, 94, of Londonderry, N.H., died on Monday, April 15, due to complications from a tragic fall. He died peacefully in Elliot Hospital, Manchester, N.H., surrounded by his loving family.He was born in Bethlehem, Pa., on July 18, 1924, a son of the late Elwood and Margaret (Marsh) Ehrgott. Robert proudly served his country as a U.S. Marine during WWII , where he met his first wife, Rose Taylor, who also served as a Marine. He graduated from Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa., with a Bachelor of Science degree. Following graduation in 1950, Robert worked for BF Goodrich.He established Bob's Tire Service in Nashua, N.H., in 1972. Bob owned and operated this business with his sons, Barry and Steven until the day of his accident.He loved music, dancing, and golf. He performed in community productions in Londonderry in the 1970s and 80s. He retired at age 70 from the Londonderry Recreational Softball League, having played for the Kings. Bob had a wonderful sense of humor and was a master of practical jokes. Every Tuesday he would "hold court" with his best friends, Guy and Jim, at the Coach Stop Restaurant. He enjoyed hiking, reading, and vacationing in Maine and Cape Cod. But nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his family.He is survived by four daughters, Karen Kendra (Michael), Barbara Thomas (Harry), Beth Galperin (Stephen), and Alison Paquette (Andrew); two sons, Barry Ehrgott (Mary Jane) and Steven Ehrgott (Nina); two stepsons, James Duval (Jennifer Ventress) and Rick Duval; a brother, Elwood Ehrgott; a sister, Shirley Leonard; fourteen grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.He is predeceased by his first wife, Rose Taylor Ehrgott, his second wife Mary Ann Ford (Duval) Ehrgott, brother Donald Ehrgott and stepson Michael Duval.SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. in the Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry. A private burial service will be held the following morning. A Requiem Mass will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 12:30 p.m. at St. Jude Parish, 435 Mammoth Road, Londonderry. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to . To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Peabody Funeral Home

290 Mammoth Road

Londonderry , NH 03053

(603) 432-2801 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Apr. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.