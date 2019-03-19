Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Born on April 13, 1944, in Milton, Mass., he was the son of Clayton and Mildred (Pope) Fairbanks.



Bob served proudly in the



One of his proudest contributions was his leading role for more than 15 years as the fire department Santa in the town's annual Christmas Eve Santa Tour. His love for the White Mountains was evident as he became a strong supporter of the Mount Washington Observatory, eventually leading to his part-time work for the Mount Washington Auto Road, and as a museum curator in the Tip-Top House for the New Hampshire State Parks. Bob's final volunteer position was as a Granite State Ambassador.



For the past 20 years, he spent much of his time supporting his wife Linda in her ministry at Bishop Brady High School, manning the Kairos Retreat snack kitchen, providing his famous corn chowder for parent open houses and driving the Brady shuttle supporting Operation Santa elves in the Concord Christmas parade. He will fondly be remembered by many of the students as "Mr. Bob". His family and friends are celebrating the end of a life well lived where Bob will be forever 39 and eternally saying "better than some", and never having to say "but not as good as others".



Bob is survived by his wife, Linda Noel Fairbanks; his son, Michael Fairbanks of Lee; two brothers, William Fairbanks and his wife, Janet, and John Fairbanks and his wife, Nancy, both of Scituate, Mass.; and three stepchildren, Christopher Noel, wife Jennifer, Timothy Noel, his partner Jill and Jessica Noel Ganchi and husband Paul Jr. Bob was the loving Grampy of eight grandchildren, Emma, Abby, Boden, and Macy Noel, Rhea and Paul Ganchi, and Sophia and Amelia Collie. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Rita Braga Fairbanks and his sister Barbara Fairbanks Holcomb of Granville, Conn.



SERVICES: Calling Hours are Saturday, March 23, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Ave., Laconia.



A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. also at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Ave., Laconia.



Burial will take place in the spring in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Bartlett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bishop Brady High School, c/o Campus Ministry Program, 25 Columbus Ave., Concord, N.H. 03301.



