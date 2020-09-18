1/
Robert E. "Bob" Lafortune Sr.
1934 - 2020
Bob Lafortune, of Powder Springs, Ga., passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020, at home, surrounded by family.

Bob was born on Nov. 8, 1934, in Winchendon, Mass., to Francis Lafortune and Yvonne (Labrie) Lafortune. In 1950, he began his military career in the U.S. Army.

Bob had a distinguished military career in the U.S. Army, serving in uniform from 1950-1983. He served three tours in Vietnam under Special Operation Command as the First Sergeant of C Co., 229th Assault Helicopter Battalion (AIRMOBILE), and multiple positions within the 4th Infantry Division. He earned the Legion of Merit, four Bronze Star Medals, Meritorious Service Medals, the Air Medal, five Army Commendation Medals, Combat Infantryman Badge, Master Parachutist Badge, Ranger Tab, as well as numerous awards, medals and achievements. He retired as Command Sergeant Major in 1983, from Fort McPherson in Georgia.

After retiring from the Army, Bob became Director of Parks and Grounds for the City of College Park, and retired as the Director of Sanitation in 2000. Never one to sit still, he continued to act as a consultant for nearly eight years after his retirement.

Bob was a man of faith. He didn't wear it on his sleeve, but there was always a rosary by his side, and a prayer uttered during difficult times. Fondly referred to as Dad, Pop, Frenchy, Uncle Bob, and Rascal, he was truly a lion and a lamb. A decorated war hero whose bark was definitely worse than his bite...just ask any one of his granddaughters! A brave patriot who had high expectations, yet gave praise when praise was due. His philosophy was "A pat on the back is just 12 inches from a kick in the "A_ _!"

Bob is survived by his companion of many years, Romona Wood of Powder Springs, Ga.; her sons, William, Edward, and Mark; a daughter, LouAnne Norman and husband, Dave, of Peachtree City, Ga.; four granddaughters, Courtney Kopsie and husband, Josh, and Christine Callaway and husband, Seth, of Marietta, Ga., Julia Lafortune and her partner, Isaiah Stumpf, and Grace Lafortune of Bellingham, Wash.; step-grandson David Norman of Peachtree City, Ga.; step-granddaughter Jenny Lynn Brown and husband, Christopher, of Nashville, Tenn.; great-grandchildren Kennedy, Cooper, Caden, Macklin, Everleigh and Ray; as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Anne (Houghton) Lafortune (2005), and son, Robert E. Lafortune Jr. (2019).

Bob was one of 11 children and is survived by two brothers, Norman and Alfred Lafortune; three sisters, Yvonne Laferte and husband, Albert, Jeanne Goodwin and husband, Leo, and Shirley Nunley and husband, Chuck.

A memorial service will be held at St. Phillip of Benizi Catholic Church in Jonesboro, Ga., Sept. 8, 2020, at 10:30 a.m.



Published in Union Leader on Sep. 18, 2020.
