Robert E. Ludwig, 89, died peacefully April 3, 2020, at Maple Leaf Healthcare Center following a brief illness.
He was born in Manchester on November 17, 1930, the son of Paul A. and Florence (Dumas) Ludwig. He graduated from St. Joseph High School, served in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of American Legion Post 79. Bob was Shop Foreman with Kalwall Corporation for 45 years and also worked for Hermsdorf Industries. Bob also was an avid cribbage player and loved candlepin bowling.
He was predeceased by his sweetheart and love of his life, wife Edythe E. (Lawrence) Ludwig on January 20, 2016. Devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather, his family included daughter, Kathleen (Ludwig) Gobin and her husband, Brian, of Goffstown, one son, Gary Ludwig and his wife, Nancy, of Henniker; grandchildren, Christopher Ludwig, Jennifer Dusseault, Stephanie Diaz; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Jackson and Juliana Dusseault, Alyvia and Warner Ludwig and Scarlett Diaz; one sister, Marlene (Ludwig) Benson of Winchester, Va.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the loving care Maple Leaf Nursing Home provided.
SERVICES: Private services will be held later in the summer.
