AMHERST - Robert E. McLeod Jr., 92, a resident of Amherst for more than 50 years, died on April 26, 2019, in Crestwood Center, Milford, surrounded by his family.
Born in Worcester, Mass., on May 28, 1926, he was the son of the late Robert E. McLeod Sr. and Eva M. (Day) McLeod.
During World War II, he served in the U.S. Navy aboard a floating dry-dock stationed on Guam. During the Korean War, he served aboard the Caliente, a refueling tanker.
Mr. McLeod worked many years as a design draftsman for Sevcon Co. in Burlington, Mass.
He was a member of the Joel Prouty Masonic Lodge in Massachusetts; the Benevolent Masonic Lodge in Milford; Order of the Eastern Star in Milford; White Shrine in Manchester; Scottish Rite, Valley of Nashua, (32nd degree Freemason); and the Bektash Shriners in Concord.
He was predeceased by a sister, Phyllis D. McLeod.
Family members include his wife of 67 years, Elizabeth F. (Clark) McLeod of Amherst; three children, Catherine L. McLeod of Amherst, Bonnie V. Farrington of Marlborough, Mass., and Andrew D. McLeod of Manchester; four grandchildren; and a great-grandson.
SERVICES: There are no services.
Burial will be in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .
Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm St., Milford, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 30, 2019