Robert E. "Bob" Nowak
1943 - 2020
Robert "Bob" E. Nowak of Manchester, NH died on Sunday, June 21st at Catholic Medical Center. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 2, 1943, to John and Adele Nowak.

Bob was a graduate of Walt Whitman High School in Huntington, NY, and Adelphi University. He served his country for two tours of duty in the Vietnam war as a United States Marine. Bob was employed by Mobil Oil Corporation for thirteen years before his entrepreneurial spirit kicked in. He spent the remainder of his career operating car wash, ski area, restaurant, and convenience store businesses.

He is survived by son Christian and his wife Whitney and three grandsons Connor, Ethan, and Braden of Hampton Falls; son Craig, partner Barbara and grandson Skyler of Goffstown; former wife Robin Carlisle of Bedford; his brothers Peter of Boston, MA and Gary and wife Peggy of Crystal Beach, FL and his sister Adele Youngs and husband Bill of Oneonta, NY.

Along with his erratic boating and mediocre carpentry skills, Bob will be remembered for being the nucleus of his direct and extended family, and as a fun-loving, caring soul who helped many during his journey.

A private family service will take place at Saint Joseph's Cemetery in Bedford, NH on July 1st at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Robert Nowak's service to his country, donations can be made to: Veterans Count c/o Easterseals NH, 555 Auburn St., Manchester, NH 03103 or online by clicking this link: https://vetscount.org/nh/support-us/make-a-donation/

Please visit www.goodwinfh.com to sign the online guestbook.




Published in Union Leader on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Service
02:00 PM
Saint Joseph's Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 26, 2020
I was acquainted with Bob in the 80' and remember him to be great guy a a proper gentleman. Sorry to hear of his passing.
Paul Reid
Acquaintance
