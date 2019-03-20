Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert E. Parkhurst. View Sign

MANCHESTER - Robert E. Parkhurst, 69, of Manchester, died March 18, 2019, after a brief illness surrounded by his loving family.



Born in Stoneham, Mass., on July 23, 1949, he was the son of Charles and Barbara (Brooks) Parkhurst. He graduated from Winnacunnet High School in Hampton. After graduation, he served in the



Before retiring, he worked 23 years for the City of Manchester. In addition, he was employed as an IBEW electrician, working for both Local #719 and Local #490.



Robert will be remembered as a man who was a master of all trades. There was nothing he couldn't fix and enjoyed working on cars. His dream car was a 1956 Chevy. He loved traveling and spending summers with his wife at their summer house in Wells, Maine. Above all else, he will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and friend who will be greatly missed.



Family members include his wife of 48 years, Diane (Wilson) Parkhurst of Manchester; his two daughters, Stacy Parkhurst of Manchester, and Lindsay Boley and husband Isreal of Manchester; two grandchildren, Alexa and Tristan Boley; one brother, Charles Parkhurst of Florida; brothers-in-law, Robert "Ace" Wilson and wife Louise, David Wihby and wife Linda; sister-in-law, Colleen Grady; a special nephew, Christopher Grady; nieces, nephews and cousins. He also leaves his beloved dog, Billie.



SERVICES: Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, are Friday from 3 to 5 pm. A prayer service will take place at 5 p.m.



Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire, 545 Route 101, Bedford, N.H. 03110.



To send an online message of condolence, please go to







