Robert E. Smith Sr. of Litchfield, NH, lost his valiant battle with cancer on August 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 17, 1940, in Manchester, NH to Edward W. Smith and Theresa M. (Marchand) Smith. A devout Christian and dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, he will be profoundly missed by the woman he cherished, his wife of over 60 years, Julia Ann Smith, his children Kim Smith McAllister, Robert E. Smith, Jr., Stephen P. Smith and Trudy Smith D'Amico, numerous grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Robert was predeceased by his brother, Edward J. Smith. Services: Calling hours are Friday, August 23rd, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Cain & Janosz Funeral Home, 74 Brook Street, Manchester, NH. Service will be on Saturday, August 24th, at 10:00 a.m. at Open Doors Christian Fellowship, 359 Charles Bancroft Highway, Litchfield, NH 03052. To view an online obituary please visit Cainjanoszfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 20, 2019