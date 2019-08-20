Robert E. Smith (1940 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time. "
    - Tom Janosz & Staff
Service Information
Cain and Janosz Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Manchester
74 Brook St.
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-623-2251
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cain and Janosz Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Manchester
74 Brook St.
Manchester, NH 03104
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cain and Janosz Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Manchester
74 Brook St.
Manchester, NH 03104
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Open Doors Christian Fellowship
359 Charles Bancroft Highway
Litchfield, NH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Robert E. Smith Sr. of Litchfield, NH, lost his valiant battle with cancer on August 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 17, 1940, in Manchester, NH to Edward W. Smith and Theresa M. (Marchand) Smith. A devout Christian and dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, he will be profoundly missed by the woman he cherished, his wife of over 60 years, Julia Ann Smith, his children Kim Smith McAllister, Robert E. Smith, Jr., Stephen P. Smith and Trudy Smith D'Amico, numerous grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Robert was predeceased by his brother, Edward J. Smith. Services: Calling hours are Friday, August 23rd, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Cain & Janosz Funeral Home, 74 Brook Street, Manchester, NH. Service will be on Saturday, August 24th, at 10:00 a.m. at Open Doors Christian Fellowship, 359 Charles Bancroft Highway, Litchfield, NH 03052. To view an online obituary please visit Cainjanoszfuneralhome.com

logo
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 20, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.