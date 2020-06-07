Robert F. Guinesso
1943 - 2020
Robert F. Guinesso, 76, of Derry, NH died Friday June 5, 2020 at the Pleasant Valley Nursing Center, Derry. Robert was born in Lawrence, MA on October 18, 1943, a son of the late Andrew and Martha (Manahan) Guinesso. He was a graduate of Pinkerton Academy in Derry Class of 1961. Robert had been a resident of Derry for the past 20 years, formerly living in Nashua.

He is survived by two brothers, James Guinesso and his wife Norma of Auburn, NH, and Richard Guinesso of Concord, NH, along with many cousins. He also leaves close friends, Peter and Kirsten. The family wishes to express a special thank you to the staff at Pleasant Valley Nursing Home for the care provided.

At Robert's request, there will be no services at this time. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence or more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
