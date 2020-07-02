Robert F. Hamel, 91, passed away peacefully at home on June 27th, 2020 while surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren.
Born on February 20th, 1929 in Amesbury MA, he was the son of Albert W. and Antoinette Hamel. Bob was raised in Manchester, NH where he met his loving wife of 67 years, Pauline Hamel. He graduated from St. Anselm College before taking over the family business, Hamel Auto Body, Inc.
He joined the United States Active Army Reserve and throughout his life was a member of various local councils and clubs with topics ranging from commerce, health and corrections. He served as the Chairman for the Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) for NH, where he received the Secretary of Defense Medal for Outstanding Public Service. He also served on the Citizens Advisory Board of the Department of Corrections for New Hampshire and the Board of Trustees and the Adult Parole Board of NH State Prison. Through his late retirement, Bob was a member of the Motor Vehicle Arbitration Board and volunteered for the Elliot Hospital Senior Health Center and Patient Advocacy Council.
In his private life, Bob loved to hunt and fish with friends, travel with his wife and children, watch his grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's sporting events, and enjoy meals out with family.
Truly an amazing man, Bob will be dearly missed by all whose lives he touched. He is predeceased by his parents and son, Robert Jr. Bob will be lovingly remembered by those who have survived him: his wife, Pauline Hamel; sister, Gloria Hamel; daughter, Susan Crowley and her husband, Kevin Crowley; daughter, Cynthia Hamel; grandchildren, Molly, Buddy, Sara and Elizabeth; and great grandchildren, Marie, Scott, Rebekah and Collette .
SERVICES: An entrance reception with the family followed by a Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 3rd at St. Catherine Church, 207 Hemlock St., Manchester, NH. Masks will be provided and are required, and social distancing has been arranged within the church for safety of attendees. A virtual broadcast can be viewed at www.SaintCatherineParishNH.com
For those who wish, memorial contributions can be made to Visiting Nurses of NH Hospice or St. Catherine of Siena Parish.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com