Robert "Bob" Healy, 84, of Bedford, died March 1, 2019 at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack after a brief illness. He was born in Manchester on March 7, 1934 the son of Frank and Beatrice (Padden) Healy. He grew up in Manchester and was a graduate of Brandeis University where he played 4 years of football.



He was a veteran of the US Army. He was married to the love of his life, Nancy Archambault, in 1955 and together they shared 64 years of life, laughter and love. He was self-employed as a general contractor. Bob was a member of the Manchester Country Club and always enjoyed a challenging round of golf especially the 19th hole. He always made time to visit the horses at Rockingham Park. Bob cherished his time spent with his grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered by family and friends. Bob had an affinity for smoking his pipe and eating corn on the cob.



Members of his family include his wife Nancy Healy, his daughters Lynn Mojave and Leslie Capistran and her husband Philip and his son Bo Healy all of Bedford, his grandchildren Amanda Mojave of Asheville, NC, Jillian Mojave of Bangkok, Thailand, Maxwell Capistran of Brooklyn, NY, Jacob Capistran of Jacksonville, FL and Sophia Capistran of Bedford, NH. His family included his brother Donald Healy and his wife Patricia and his sisters Eleanor Barnes and Nancy Burke and her husband Eddie as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.



A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Tuesday March 5th from 6 to 8 pm at the Manchester Country Club 180 So. River Rd. in Bedford. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in Bob's name be made to the Community Hospice House 210 Naticook Rd. Merrimack, NH 03054.







