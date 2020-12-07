1/1
Robert F. Messom Jr.
1958 - 2020
Robert F. Messom, Jr. , 62, passed away on Nov. 29, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Massachusetts on May 21, 1958 to Robert F. Sr. and Nancy E. (Marshall) Messom. He graduated from Natick High School in 1976.

Prior to an accident which caused him a head injury, he loved painting houses. He was very hard-working and last worked at Hannaford's as a bagger. He was a member of St. Hedwig's Church.

He was devoted to his late wife, Pauline Karcz Messom who passed away in 2010, and a sister-in-law, Margaret (Peggy) Daigle Messom. He is survived by two children: Jacqueline Messom and Michael Messom of Mass., nine brothers and sisters: Eugene L. Messom and Kathleen Messom of Mass., Lawrence Boiardi and Donald McKinley Messom of Maine, Karen Fiscus of Kentucky, Tammy Boiardi of Rhode Island, Anita L. Garlitz and Anthony Boiardi of VA., and Theodore Tsciardi o Fla.

Services: A service will be held on Dec. 9 at St. Hedwig's Cemetery Chapel in Bedford at 11:00 a.m., with burial to follow.

Please go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for on-line condolences.


Published in Union Leader on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Service
11:00 AM
St. Hedwig's Cemetery Chapel
Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc.
285 Manchester Street
Manchester, NH 03103-5210
(603) 624-4845
December 5, 2020
Wow! Years and years have gone by and have always thought about the Messom family for we lived right next door to them and we all fought the battle of shoveling in the blizzard of 78 as kids!!!! So sorry to hear about Robert and Kenny would also be sad to hear this my condolences to the whole family and as Robert join’s the peace and arms of his family in heaven
Margo Gidney
Friend
