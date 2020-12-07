Robert F. Messom, Jr. , 62, passed away on Nov. 29, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Massachusetts on May 21, 1958 to Robert F. Sr. and Nancy E. (Marshall) Messom. He graduated from Natick High School in 1976.
Prior to an accident which caused him a head injury, he loved painting houses. He was very hard-working and last worked at Hannaford's as a bagger. He was a member of St. Hedwig's Church.
He was devoted to his late wife, Pauline Karcz Messom who passed away in 2010, and a sister-in-law, Margaret (Peggy) Daigle Messom. He is survived by two children: Jacqueline Messom and Michael Messom of Mass., nine brothers and sisters: Eugene L. Messom and Kathleen Messom of Mass., Lawrence Boiardi and Donald McKinley Messom of Maine, Karen Fiscus of Kentucky, Tammy Boiardi of Rhode Island, Anita L. Garlitz and Anthony Boiardi of VA., and Theodore Tsciardi o Fla.
Services: A service will be held on Dec. 9 at St. Hedwig's Cemetery Chapel in Bedford at 11:00 a.m., with burial to follow.
Please go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com
for on-line condolences.