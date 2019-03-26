Obituary Guest Book View Sign

HOOKSETT - Robert F. Mullen, 75, of Hooksett, died March 23, 2019, in Concord Regional Hospice House. He was supported throughout his lengthy illness with love from family and friends.Born in Drexel Hill, Pa., on Feb. 29, 1944, he was the son of Andrew Joseph Mullen and Blanche "Dolly" McCaffrey Mullen. He graduated from Monsignor Bonner Catholic High School, and attended Penn State University in State College, Pa., graduating in 1966.After graduation, he served U.S. Air Force active duty until 1971. He also served in the Air National Guard until 1991 and earned the rank of major. Robert was stationed all over the world, but was most proud to be stationed in Soesterberg, Holland, as part of the 32nd Fighter Interceptor Squadron.Robert was an active member of the Passaconaway Club, and many veterans groups throughout New England. In the summertime, his favorite place undoubtedly was boating on Newfound Lake. Bob was a faithful and true Penn State Nittany Lions fan, and always cheered for his sons and grandchildren's sports teams at all levels. An opportunity to spend time with family or friends was never missed, and Bob always left with more friends than he came with.Family members include two sons, Daniel Mullen and wife Megan of Gainesville, Fla., and Patrick Mullen and wife Erin of Wexford, Pa.; and daughter Kathryn Mullen O'Sullivan and husband John O'Sullivan of New York, N.Y.; his former wife, Barbara Mullen of Manchester; grandchildren that Robert dearly loved, Rowan, Canon, Joseph, Breelyn, Vivian and Finn. Robert joins in heaven his two sisters, Lorraine Mullen McCabe, and Mary Anne Mullen Nagy. Also surviving Robert is his brother-in-law John McCabe of Glen Mills, Pa., and nephews Bobby and Michael Nagy.Robert was a longtime communicant of Holy Rosary Church in Hooksett.SERVICES: A calling hour is Friday, March 29, from noon to 1 p.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Church, Hemlock Street, Manchester. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 1 p.m. in St. Catherine Church. Burial with military honors will follow in the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Liberty House for Veterans' Transitional Living, 75 W. Baker St., Manchester, N.H. 03103; or the .Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements.

