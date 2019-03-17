NEWMARKET - Robert L. "Fibber" Filion, 91, lifelong resident of Newmarket, passed away on March 13, 2019.
Born October 7, 1927, he was the son of Louis and Celia (Lauzon) Filion. Fibber graduated from Newmarket High School and spent 3 years in the US Navy. He was married to Helen (Ham) Filion for 66 years until her passing in November 2017. He was a lifelong communicant of St. Mary Church, Newmarket.
Fibber owned his own construction business called Filion & Son Construction.
He and Helen spent several winters in Pompano Beach, Fla., and summers at Bow Lake and had traveled extensively to places such as New Zealand and Alaska. Fibber enjoyed sulky horse racing and had owned race horses.
Fibber was predeceased by his wife, his brother, Gerard, and sister, Theresa Clancy.
He is survived by his son, Dale (Bumpy) Filion and his wife Carol, and his son George Phalen and his wife Brenda; three grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Leo (Bezo) Filion; and sisters Lucille Pelland and Carol Barnes; several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Church, Newmarket. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Newmarket.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 17, 2019