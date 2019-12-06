RICHMOND, Va. - Robert Frank "Bob" Pangarze, 80, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in St. Mary's Hospital, Richmond, after a lengthy illness.
Born in Quincy, Mass., he was the son of Charles Joseph and Mildred (Swist) Pangraze. Raised in Manchester, N.H., he retired to Seneca, S.C., and most recently to Richmond.
He graduated from Bishop Bradley High School, Manchester, N.H.
Bob proudly served in the U.S. Navy as an aviation technician, flying missions while aboard the USS Wasp from 1957 to 1960.
He then attended Lowell Tech and New Hampshire College earning degrees in engineering and business management.
As an engineer in the defense industry, Bob worked for Raytheon, Sanders Associates and Kollsman Instruments before retiring in 2002.
Bob was a lifelong golfer, having shot his age, and a longtime member of the Seneca Elks Lodge 2822. He enjoyed visiting family, entertaining at his home on Lake Keowee, and watching his grandsons play sports. Known also as Paca, Bob was a generous man and a friend to all.
He was predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Carolyn (Phaneuf) Pangraze; his brother, Joseph Pangraze; and sister, Margaret Pangraze.
Family members include his sister, Dr. Mildred Donlon; his son, David Pangraze and his wife, Kay; his daughters, Jennifer Pangraze, and Melissa Pangraze-Schauster and her husband, Ed; and three grandchildren, D. Alex Pangraze and his wife, Morghan, Eric Pangraze and fiancee, Reed Few, and Andrew Pangraze.
.
SERVICES: A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Monday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. from St. Bridget's Catholic Church, Richmond, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made online to the SebassFoundation.org or mailed to Sebass Foundation, 4308 Evans Chapel Road, Baltimore, Md. 21211.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 6, 2019