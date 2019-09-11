Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert G. "Bob" Dean. View Sign Service Information Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home 116 Main Street Plaistow , NH 03865 (603)-382-2233 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home 116 Main Street Plaistow , NH 03865 View Map Funeral service 5:15 PM Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home 116 Main Street Plaistow , NH 03865 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

NEWTON - Robert G. "Bob" Dean, 51, of Newton, and formerly of Dover, died on Sept. 9, 2019, in Lahey Medical Center, Burlington, Mass., with his loved ones by his side.



Born in Saugus, Mass., he was the son of Bernice (Erekson) Dean and the late Robert H. Dean.



Raised and educated in Lynn, Mass., he graduated from Lynn Vocational & Technical Institute in 1986.



Bob worked for Krohne, Inc., Beverly, Mass., as an electro-mechanical assembler. He also worked 16 years for Bostik Co., Middleton, Mass. As a younger man, he was a certified auto mechanic at the Mobil station in Wyoma Square, Lynn, Mass.



In his spare time, Bob enjoyed repairing small motors, cars, and electrical appliances and machinery. A devoted family man and accomplished carpenter, he most enjoyed being at home working around the house and the times he spent with his best friends, Hal and Bobby. An avid New England Patriots fan, he also enjoyed family vacation trips to Florida.



He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Michelle E. (Dyer) Dean; two sons, Korey Dean of Dover, and Craig Hoffses of Newton; a daughter, Danielle Rogers of Newton; his mother, Bernice (Erekson) Dean of Manchester; three sisters, who knew him affectionately as "Rob", Cheri Noel of Manchester, Debbi Mulvey and her husband, Brian of Lynn, Mass., and Karen Dean and her husband, Geno Czzowitz of Manchester; three nieces; four nephews; two grandnephews; an aunt; cousins; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Corinne and Basil Dyer of Newton, formerly of Lynn, Mass.; his brother-in-law, Scott Dyer and his wife, Tammy of Newmarket; his sister-in-law, Nicole Dyer of Newton; and his former wife, Pamela (Bethoney) Gordon of Dover.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Sept. 12, from 2 to 5 p.m. in Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Plaistow. A funeral service will follow at 5:15 p.m. in the funeral home.



Memorial donations may be made to the American Liver Foundation (



For directions or to send a message of condolence to the family, please visit

NEWTON - Robert G. "Bob" Dean, 51, of Newton, and formerly of Dover, died on Sept. 9, 2019, in Lahey Medical Center, Burlington, Mass., with his loved ones by his side.Born in Saugus, Mass., he was the son of Bernice (Erekson) Dean and the late Robert H. Dean.Raised and educated in Lynn, Mass., he graduated from Lynn Vocational & Technical Institute in 1986.Bob worked for Krohne, Inc., Beverly, Mass., as an electro-mechanical assembler. He also worked 16 years for Bostik Co., Middleton, Mass. As a younger man, he was a certified auto mechanic at the Mobil station in Wyoma Square, Lynn, Mass.In his spare time, Bob enjoyed repairing small motors, cars, and electrical appliances and machinery. A devoted family man and accomplished carpenter, he most enjoyed being at home working around the house and the times he spent with his best friends, Hal and Bobby. An avid New England Patriots fan, he also enjoyed family vacation trips to Florida.He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Michelle E. (Dyer) Dean; two sons, Korey Dean of Dover, and Craig Hoffses of Newton; a daughter, Danielle Rogers of Newton; his mother, Bernice (Erekson) Dean of Manchester; three sisters, who knew him affectionately as "Rob", Cheri Noel of Manchester, Debbi Mulvey and her husband, Brian of Lynn, Mass., and Karen Dean and her husband, Geno Czzowitz of Manchester; three nieces; four nephews; two grandnephews; an aunt; cousins; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Corinne and Basil Dyer of Newton, formerly of Lynn, Mass.; his brother-in-law, Scott Dyer and his wife, Tammy of Newmarket; his sister-in-law, Nicole Dyer of Newton; and his former wife, Pamela (Bethoney) Gordon of Dover.SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Sept. 12, from 2 to 5 p.m. in Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Plaistow. A funeral service will follow at 5:15 p.m. in the funeral home.Memorial donations may be made to the American Liver Foundation ( www.liverfoundation.org ).For directions or to send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.brooksidechapelfh.com Published in Union Leader on Sept. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close