MANCHESTER - Robert "Bob" Haggard, 90, passed away on March 24, 2019, in Manchester after a brief period of declining health.Born in Winfield, Kan., on March 12, 1929, he was the son of Glenn and Nellie Haggard. He graduated from Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia, Kan., where he earned a bachelor of science degree in education, majoring in speech.He was married to Mary Ann Waters for 38 years before she passed away. Robert was a close friend of the late Dr. John Sherwin of Manchester. Marjorie (widow of Dr. Sherwin) and Bob were married in 2006. They were devoted to one another and enjoyed more than 12 years of companionship together, while spending the winters in Lakeway, Texas, and summers in Manchester.Robert was a career military man, serving 30 years in the U.S. Marine Corps where his highest rank earned was that of colonel. He was a highly-decorated naval aviator, having served in the Korean War as an infantry platoon leader, earning the Bronze Star with combat V for valor. He served two tours in Vietnam. In addition, he was commander of military bases in Japan and Washington, D.C. He then became a military attache for Indonesia. He was humble about his military accomplishments, stating that "it was my duty to serve my country."In his retirement, Bob became a successful Realtor with Coldwell Banker Realtors, where he worked for 20 years.Family members include his wife of Manchester; his children, Charla and John Plotke of Murrell's Inlet, S.C., Mark Haggard and Dr.'s David and Aneysa Sane, all of Daleville, Va., Ron and Dr. Connie Irick of Shawnee, Kan., Dr. David and Robin Clemons of Austin, Texas; three step-children, John and Betsy Ackerman of Mansfield, Mass., and Jim and Carol Sherwin and Jane Sherwin, all of Manchester; and nieces, nephews and grandchildren.SERVICES: Services will be private. Robert will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.To leave a message of condolence, go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Lambert Funeral Home

1799 Elm St

Manchester , NH 03104

