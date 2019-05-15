Robert "Bob" Geoffroy

Guest Book
  • "So sorry for the loss of your Brother Leon,Pudgy and I wish..."
    - Nancy Amico
  • "I meet Bob a number of years ago out in Iowa. He was..."
    - Thomas Shovlain
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - GERRIE CYRUS
Service Information
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA
01863
(978)-251-4041
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Cemetery
Chelmsford, MA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

MANCHESTER - Robert Edward "Bob" Geoffroy, 56, of Manchester, died Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Missouri.

Born in Lowell, Mass., he was the son of the late Leo Geoffroy and Ann (Emery) Geoffroy.

In 1980, he graduated from Greater Lowell Vocational High School. He also attended Northern Essex Community College.

He was employed with Crete Carrier and Schaffer Trucking of Mechanicsburg, Pa.

Mr. Geoffroy enjoyed traveling and vacationing. In addition, he was an avid Boston Red Sox fan.

Family members include two brothers, Leon Geoffroy of Lebanon, Maine, and Donald Geoffroy and his wife Maryann of Fremont; two sisters, Robbin Carter of Tyngsboro, Mass., and Donna Russell and her husband David of Oviedo, Fla.; four nieces, five nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, May 16, from 3 to 7 p.m. in Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., North Chelmsford, Mass.

The funeral is Friday at 9 a.m. in the funeral home with a funeral service at 10 a.m. from St. Joseph's Cemetery Chapel, Chelmsford, Mass.

Memorial donations may be made to the , 460 Tottem Pond Road, Suite 400, Waltham, Mass. 02451 (www.lungusa.org).

Dolan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements (978-251-4041). Visit the guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.