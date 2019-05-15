MANCHESTER - Robert Edward "Bob" Geoffroy, 56, of Manchester, died Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Missouri.
Born in Lowell, Mass., he was the son of the late Leo Geoffroy and Ann (Emery) Geoffroy.
In 1980, he graduated from Greater Lowell Vocational High School. He also attended Northern Essex Community College.
He was employed with Crete Carrier and Schaffer Trucking of Mechanicsburg, Pa.
Mr. Geoffroy enjoyed traveling and vacationing. In addition, he was an avid Boston Red Sox fan.
Family members include two brothers, Leon Geoffroy of Lebanon, Maine, and Donald Geoffroy and his wife Maryann of Fremont; two sisters, Robbin Carter of Tyngsboro, Mass., and Donna Russell and her husband David of Oviedo, Fla.; four nieces, five nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, May 16, from 3 to 7 p.m. in Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., North Chelmsford, Mass.
The funeral is Friday at 9 a.m. in the funeral home with a funeral service at 10 a.m. from St. Joseph's Cemetery Chapel, Chelmsford, Mass.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 460 Tottem Pond Road, Suite 400, Waltham, Mass. 02451 (www.lungusa.org).
Dolan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements (978-251-4041). Visit the guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 15, 2019