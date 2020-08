Robert "Bob" Gesnaldo resided in Manchester 34 years.



Born in Mass. on Oct.23,1945. Adopted and raised by his grandparents in Nashua, N.H.



He moved to Texas and back to N.H. Married three times, had three children with his first wife. Bob was predeceased by his first and third wives.



Bob was a member of Bethel Christian Fellowship in Hooksett.



Died Aug.5,2020.



