Robert H. Carr, 90, of Manchester passed away on May 22, 2019, at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack.
He was born in Manchester on June 9, 1928, the son of John and Agnes (Desrochers) Carr and had been a lifelong resident of the city. He was a United States Air Force Veteran and served during the Korean War. Bob was a heavy equipment operator throughout his career.
He had worked for R.G. Watkins, Weaver Brothers, and Midway before retiring from Hutter Construction Co. After his retirement he worked for Pichette Brothers Construction.
He loved animals, especially dogs. He also enjoyed Boston sports and boxing. But most of all, Bob loved his family with all his heart and was happiest in their company. They will miss his incredible sense of humor, his ability to make anybody laugh, and his generous spirit.
Family members include his wife of 61 years, Jane (Desrochers) Carr; a son, John Carr and his long-time companion Marilyn MacKenzie of Manchester; a daughter, Tracey Taylor and her husband Richard of Windham; two grandchildren, Megan Standafer and Robert Carr; three great-grandchildren, Luke, Camden, and Benjamin; along with nephews, nieces, and cousins. He was predeceased by a brother, George Carr and by a sister, Doris St. Hilaire.
SERVICES: A private graveside service will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
