MANCHESTER - Robert H. Deveault, 95, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in the loving arms of his daughter. He did not get his wish to "wake up dead" but he passed suddenly and peacefully.
Whether you knew him as Speed, Frenchy or Bob, everyone knows him for his animated stories and his ability to talk on and on and on. He laughed at his own jokes even when no one else understood. He lived life to the fullest and was a kind, gentle and loving soul without a mean bone in his body. He was stubborn - once his mind was made up there was no changing it. He married his childhood sweetheart Violet (Goulet) Deveault and navigated the tides of life with her for 72 years.
During World War II, he served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper with Company I, 511th Parachute Infantry. He would tell his story of playing the harmonica on his descent to lighten the burden he carried from serving in the war before his honorable discharge as a disabled veteran.
He and his wife played golf well into their 80s and few people could beat him at cribbage or chess.
Family members include his wife, Violet Deveault; his children, Sandra E. Martel and her husband Scott, and Edward Deveault and his wife Christy; his grandchildren, Jacob Watson, Steven Watson, Kristin Amarant, and Gregory Deveault; his great-grandchildren, Carolyn Amarant, Alexandra Amarant and Penelope Amarant.
He is predeceased by his daughter, Sandra J. Deveault.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, Oct. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 243 Hanover St., Manchester.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, Oct. 21, at noon from St. Anthony of Padua Church, 172 Belmont St., Manchester. Interment will be in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, immediately afterward at 2 p.m.
To view an online tribute, to send condolences to the family or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 17, 2019