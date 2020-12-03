Robert H. Handyside, 73, of Manchester, passed away on November 29, 2020 at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown.
He was born in Manchester on January 22, 1947, the son of Ronald and Iris (Williams) Handyside and had been a lifelong resident of the City. Earlier in his life, he had enlisted in the United States Navy. He had worked for over 25 years for the Highway Department with the City of Manchester. Bob enjoyed spending time at the ocean.
Family members include his wife of 44 years, Joyce (Mitchell) Moquin; two daughters, Marina Harnum and Lisa Jackson, both of NH; three stepsons, Craig Moquin and his wife Linda of Hooksett, Barry Moquin and his wife Tami Smith of Goffstown, and Scott Moquin of Manchester; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; four sisters, Carol Provost of Hampton, Margaret Doucet, Linda Klardie and Debra DeSchuiteneer all of Manchester; and nephews, nieces, and cousins.
There are no scheduled services at this time. Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements. To view an Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net
.