Robert H. Handyside
1947 - 2020
Robert H. Handyside, 73, of Manchester, passed away on November 29, 2020 at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown.

He was born in Manchester on January 22, 1947, the son of Ronald and Iris (Williams) Handyside and had been a lifelong resident of the City. Earlier in his life, he had enlisted in the United States Navy. He had worked for over 25 years for the Highway Department with the City of Manchester. Bob enjoyed spending time at the ocean.

Family members include his wife of 44 years, Joyce (Mitchell) Moquin; two daughters, Marina Harnum and Lisa Jackson, both of NH; three stepsons, Craig Moquin and his wife Linda of Hooksett, Barry Moquin and his wife Tami Smith of Goffstown, and Scott Moquin of Manchester; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; four sisters, Carol Provost of Hampton, Margaret Doucet, Linda Klardie and Debra DeSchuiteneer all of Manchester; and nephews, nieces, and cousins.

There are no scheduled services at this time. Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements. To view an Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.


Published in Union Leader on Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

December 2, 2020
To a great and very kind hearted man!! I had the pleasure of working with my uncle through the years at the highway dept!! So very liked by all the men there on the job!! May you be in peace, Love always``your nephew Greg.
greg bond
Family
December 2, 2020
So Sorry Joyce and Your boys for your Loss. My Dear Brother Bob you were such a Good Man in every way and I will Miss You Dearly until we meet again May you Rest in Peace Brother XO
Debra Handyside(Deschuiteneer)
Family
December 2, 2020
my uncle bobby was the best uncle i ever had thank you uncle bobby for always being there for me may you be in peace with nana and grandpy rip love you alway god bless love april
april bond
Friend
