1/
Robert H. "Bob" Larrabee
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" H. Larrabee, 58, of Manchester, passed away at Catholic Medical Center on July 24, 2020.

He was born in Manchester on January 30, 1962, the son of the late Arthur and Irene (Provost) Larrabee, Sr. He attended school in Hershey, PA. Bob enjoyed planning video games.

Family members include his brother, William Larrabee of Manchester, and his two sisters Gloria Williams of Manchester and Linda Larrabee, of Glencliff. He was predeceased by three brother, Arthur Larrabee Jr., Richard Larrabee, and Donald Larrabee.

Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester, is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 27, 2020
Linda I am so sorry to learn of the loss of your brother. Deepest heartfelt sympathy to you, your family and friends.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved