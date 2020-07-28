Robert "Bob" H. Larrabee, 58, of Manchester, passed away at Catholic Medical Center on July 24, 2020.
He was born in Manchester on January 30, 1962, the son of the late Arthur and Irene (Provost) Larrabee, Sr. He attended school in Hershey, PA. Bob enjoyed planning video games.
Family members include his brother, William Larrabee of Manchester, and his two sisters Gloria Williams of Manchester and Linda Larrabee, of Glencliff. He was predeceased by three brother, Arthur Larrabee Jr., Richard Larrabee, and Donald Larrabee.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester, is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net
