WOLFEBORO - Robert H. "Bob" Morneau passed away on April 14, 2019, after losing a hard-fought battle with cancer.



Born in Nashua on June 4, 1942, he was the son of Emile Morneau and Ruth Hoisington Morneau.



In 1961, he graduated from Pinkerton Academy.



Bob lived in Derry before retiring at which time he became a full-time resident of Wolfeboro.



He was a member of Teamster Local #633 for more than 30 years before his retirement in 1997 as a business agent for the local. Before working for the Teamsters, he was employed for several years at Associated Grocers.



Bob was also involved with several New Hampshire state boards, including the Unemployment Board, and was instrumental in the establishment of the Workers' Compensation Appeals Board. Bob continued to serve on that board up to the time of his death, serving many years as chairman, since the implementation in 1991.



Bob will be remembered for his ability to bring people together to solve problems whether it be negotiating as a business agent or working as president of condo associations, a position that he also held until his time of death at Kingswood Acres Condominiums in Wolfeboro or Outrigger Condominiums in Indialantic, Fla., where he spent a great deal of time during the past winters. He also served on the board of the Wentworth Watershed Association in Wolfeboro.



Bob was happiest when he was helping somebody, working in his garage and he was especially happy watching and being involved in the hockey life of his grandson Tyler in recent years.



Family members include his wife of 25 years, Connie (Ela-Roy) of Wolfeboro; his son, Bob Morneau of Hudson; his daughter, Kerri Morneau of Manchester; and son Eric Roy (Jennifer) of Belmont; his sister, Judy Grieco (John) of Hampstead; brother, Rick Morneau (Sue) of Plaistow; his grandchildren, Jessica Bousquet, Renee Bergeron, Alexandra Morneau, Logan Morneau and Tyler Roy; two great-grandchildren, Khaleyanna and Gabrielle; nieces, a nephew, aunts and cousins as well as too many friends to count. He was predeceased by his sisters, Brenda Levesque and Dorothy Shorey.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday, April 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry.



A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. in the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, Mass. 01710.



