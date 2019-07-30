Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert H. Willson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BRISTOL - Robert H. Willson, 87, passed away on July 24, 2019, in his home surrounded by his family.



Born in Ayer, Mass., on June 27, 1932, he moved to Pepperell, Mass., early in his life.



He was educated in the Pepperell school system.



Bob worked at Twin Valley Farm at a young age then started R.H. Willson Used Auto Parts in 1954. He worked at his auto parts business for 42 years before retiring to Bristol, where he loved to work outside on his landscaping.



Family members include his wife of 26 years, Judy; his children, Robin Comeau of Pepperell, Mass., Fay Blood and her husband, Ray, of Pepperell, Mass., David Willson and his wife, Roberta, also of Pepperell, Mass., and Donna Turner of Fort Worth, Texas; 15 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.



Robert was predeceased by his sister, Isabelle, and his two brothers, Burton and Andrew.



He will be remembered by many and missed greatly.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. in Marchand Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Pepperell, Mass. Burial will follow in Pepperell Association Cemetery.



