LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Robert E. Haycock, 78, passed away June 12, 2019, in his home surrounded by family after a lengthy battle with cancer and Alzheimer's disease.



Born in Berlin, N.H., on Dec. 1, 1940, he was the son of Ralph E. and Lillian (Finley) Haycock.



Robert lived most of his life in New Hampshire. In addition, he spent some time in Florida before moving to Texas.



Robert was a career truck driver. He worked for Texaco in Chelsea, Mass., for many years and then went on to long-distance driving that took him over different parts of the country. Robert retired in December of 2005.



Family members include his wife Antonetta Haycock; his children, Tammy Winchell and her husband Bruce, Roderick Haycock and his wife Debbie, Annette Wentworth and her husband Charles, and Robert E. Haycock Jr. and his wife Amy; his grandchildren, Vanessa Miller, Krystal Haycock, Brandee Haycock, Steven Haycock, Jessica Wilson, Tyler Hawxwell, Steven Hawxwell and Jonathan Haycock; and his great-grandchildren, Kailey Nivens, Daniel Gahm, Lilly Gahm, Daniel Souvenir Jr., and Annie Bean.



He was predeceased by a son, Ralph Haycock.

