Robert (Bob) Henry passed away Jan. 21, 2020.
He was born in Medford, Mass., to Diantha and Robert Henry. He worked for many years as the Culinary Arts Teacher at Salem High School, in Salem, N.H. He loved sharing his joy of cooking with others.
He is survived by his wife Linda Henry and his daughter, Meghan Henry.
SERVICES: A service will be held on Feb. 9 at 2:30 p.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Hopkinton, NH, and will be followed by a private interment at a later date.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 26, 2020