BOW - Robert F. "Bob" Howe passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Concord Hospital after a sudden illness.



Born in Manchester on May 8, 1945, he was the son of the late Francis and Mary V. Howe. He lived in Bow for the past 42 years.



Bob belonged to many organizations throughout his life and career. He always prided himself on the fact of being the first baby born in New Hampshire on V-E Day.



He was predeceased by his brothers, David, Daniel and Jack.



Family members include his wife of 51 years, Diane; three wonderful daughters, Colleen McCleave and her husband Jason of Texas, and their children, Jennie Roberts and her fiancee Will, Nick McCleave and his fiancee Kaitlin and their son Liam of New Jersey, Martha Martel of Plymouth, and daughter, Sharon Trecartin and her husband Tom of Bow and their children Jon and Matt Guimond and Max and Jason Trecartin of Bangor, Maine.



.



SERVICES: Visiting hours are Friday, Sept. 27, from 1 to 3 p.m. in Waters Funeral Home, 50 S. Main St., Concord. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Private burial will be in Evans Cemetery, Bow.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Capital Region Food Program, c/o M. Susan Leahy, McLane Middleton, 11 S. Main St., Suite 500, Concord, N.H. 03301.

