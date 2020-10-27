1/
Robert I. Galley Sr.
Robert I Galley SR (86) of Rochester NH.

Died October 23rd, 2020 of complications from Pneumonia. Bob was Born in Boston MA.

He grew up in N. Reading MA. and graduated from Reading High School. In 1961, he and his wife of 64 years, Frances Galley, moved to NH and raised a family. After a 10 year stay in Florida, they returned home to NH in 1998 to be closer to their children & grandchildren.

Robert is survived by his wife Frances, sisters Audrey & Diane, four Children, Maureen, Janice, Cathrine, and Robert jr., eight grandchildren, Jennifer, Matthew, Amanda, Daniel, Lianna, Renee, Heather & Evan, and seven great grandchildren, Dakodah, Gracie, Malachi, Beckett, Skylar, Enzio & Natalie.

Bob served his country in the U.S. Navy.

Along with a passionate career, as a truck driver for Texaco & subsidiaries (both in MA. and FL.) He was a public servant having been a police officer, and firefighter for Epping NH, and served as Forest fire warden for Rockingham county for many years. He completed his working career as a custodian for Phillips Exeter Academy and then the Epping Elementary school before retiring in 2005.

Bob will forever be remembered as a great provider, and for his endless jokes that you could always count on whenever you saw him. He enjoyed playing cards (especially cribbage & whist) with his family and friends.

He was an honorary chef at family cookouts and was a big Red sox fan, (but only when they were winning)

A celebration of life will be held at a later date for immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital in Bob's name.

To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
