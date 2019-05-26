Guest Book View Sign Service Information French and Rising Funeral Home 17 South Mast Street Goffstown , NH 03045 (603)-497-4711 Graveside service 1:00 PM Hillside Cemetery rt149 Weare , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Daughter of the Late Robert and Irene Colburn.



She was survived by her husband of 24 years Ralph E. Townes.



Roberta is also survived by her children: Wanda (Charles) McLain, Wendie (Brad B.) Andrews, Michael Andrews, Leon Spooner, and Aris Johnson. 12 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren.



Roberta was predeceased by Mathew Andrews and Carolyn Arsenault.



Roberta grew up and went to school in Weare. She worked for the Goffstown News, and the Weare Post Office as a mail carrier for over 20 years. Most people knew her as "Bert". She was an avid golfer and won NH State Pro Am tournament in the 70's. She was a Girl Scout Leader for many years. She liked to duck and deer hunt (or run anything else down). She was always there at the ring of the phone if you needed something hemmed, swen or made. Enjoyed crocheting and knitting as well. She enjoyed going out in her flower garden with a beer and a cigar to keeps the bugs away! She's raised cows, pigs, and her latest baby laying hens.



Roberta was full of "piss and vinager". She could be very harsh with words if you made her mad, and people knew it. They loved it because she never sugar coated anything! Her door was always open to anyone for any reason. If you needed something and she had it, she'd give it to.



SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on June 1st at 1pm at the Hillside Cemetery on rt149 in Weare, NH. A memorial reception will be held at the American Legion in Weare following the burial.

