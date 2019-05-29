SALEM - Robert J. Arinello, 77, of Salem, died Sunday, May 26, 2019, in High Pointe Hospice House, Haverhill.
Born in Everett, Mass., he was the the son of the late Eleanor (Sousa) and Vincent Arinello.
He served in the U.S. Air Force.
Robert was an inspector for General Electric.
He was also a member of Converse Masonic Lodge, A.F.&A.M., in Malden, Mass.
He was a communicant of St. Joseph Parish.
Family members include his beloved wife of 55 years, Jutta (Schulz) Arinello of Salem; his son, Christopher Arinello and wife Sheila of Windham; his siblings, Paul Arinello and his late wife Marie, Vincent Arinello and wife Maureen, and Laurence Arinello and wife Kathleen; two grandchildren, Aidan and Alec; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, May 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Goundrey & Dewhirst Funeral Home, 42 Main St., Salem.
A mass will be celebrated Friday at 11 a.m. from St. Joseph Parish, Salem. Urn burial will be at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Lawrence, Mass. 01843.
Published in Union Leader on May 29, 2019